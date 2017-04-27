FOOD & DRINK

Forget unicorn frappuccinos, now we've got unicorn conchas

EMBED </>More News Videos

Would you try a unicorn concha? (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Unicorn frappuccinos are SO last week -- now we've got something new and exciting: uniconchas.

El Bolillo Bakery in north Houston unveiled the multicolored creations on Facebook earlier this week to much excitement.

The Mexican sweet bread sports pastel blue, yellow and pink bands, much like the multicolored Starbucks drink that we all love to hate.



According to comments left on the bakery's Facebook posts, customers who have tried the sweet treats give them a five-star rating.

SEE ALSO: Starbucks barista goes off about unicorn frappuccinos
EMBED More News Videos

One Starbucks barista took to Twitter, begging customers to stop ordering the new, popular "Unicorn Frappuccino."


Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
foodbuzzworthywhat's trendingdistractionstarbucksfun stuffHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
Cooking With ABC13
How to make a peanut butter and jelly sandwich in space
Eat out to raise money for AIDS Foundation Houston
Houston's best kept secret menus
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
HOUSTON, we have a QB! Texans select Deshaun Watson
4-year-old boy wanders from day care unnoticed
205 Humble students absent after illness outbreak
Who will it be? Texans GM answers Q's ahead of draft
How much do city leaders make?
Schools urge parents to talk with children about suicide
8 ways TxDOT will ease Houston traffic
Show More
HPD: Bank robbery suspects threw cash out as they fled
Texas House OKs ban on 'sanctuary cities'
Murder charges dropped against man in 2016 case
Inside Art Rascon's most dangerous travels
HPD: Machete-wielding man shot by officers in N. Harris Co.
More News
Top Video
Schools urge parents to talk with children about suicide
Murder charges dropped against man in 2016 case
Southwest Airlines to curtail flight overbooking
8 ways TxDOT will ease Houston traffic
More Video