HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Unicorn frappuccinos are SO last week -- now we've got something new and exciting: uniconchas.
El Bolillo Bakery in north Houston unveiled the multicolored creations on Facebook earlier this week to much excitement.
The Mexican sweet bread sports pastel blue, yellow and pink bands, much like the multicolored Starbucks drink that we all love to hate.
According to comments left on the bakery's Facebook posts, customers who have tried the sweet treats give them a five-star rating.
