Flowers Foods recalls Swiss Rolls sold nationwide over salmonella contamination

Flowers Foods, Inc. is recalling their Swiss Rolls over concerns of a possible salmonella contamination. (WTVD)

THOMASVILLE, Georgia --
Flowers Foods, Inc. is recalling its Swiss Rolls and Captain John Derst's Old Fashioned Bread over concerns of a possible salmonella contamination.

On Thursday, the company said it is recalling Swiss Rolls sold under brand names Mrs. Freshley's, Food Lion, H-E-B, Baker's Treat, Market Square, and Great Value.

The desserts were sold nationwide.

A recall was also issued for Captain John Derst's Old Fashioned Bread sold in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

The company said salmonella may be present in whey powder, a major ingredient in the treats, which was recalled by a third-party manufacturer and supplier.

So far, no illnesses have been reported.

View the PDF below to see all recalled products and UPC codes.

Click here if the file does not load on your mobile device

