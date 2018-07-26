FOOD & DRINK

Flaming Mongolian Grill opens in West Oaks

Photo: Mia Z./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Mongolian barbecue restaurant has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The newcomer to West Oaks, called Flaming Mongolian Grill, is located at 2310 Highway 6 S., Suite B.

Though it has premade combinations, the main concept at the new eatery is to build your own plate by selecting your starches, vegetables, proteins, seasonings and sauces from the ingredients bar. You then pass off your selections to be stir-fried. Besides building a plate of food, you can also grab appetizers like spring rolls, edamame and crab rangoons, as well as soups like miso and egg drop.

The fresh addition has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Mahmuda A., who was the first to review the new spot on July 12, wrote, "Food was awesome. I have been to multiple other Mongolian restaurants and this one was the best in every aspect: yummy food, great hospitality and service, clean, clear instructions, lots of choices for ingredients and very nice people."

Tracy N. added, "You pick your own starches and veggies. You get a second bowl for your proteins. Their sauce choices are decent. You can try them out before picking the sauce you want. The price for the portion of food you get is good."

Head on over to check it out: Flaming Mongolian Grill is open from 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and noon-9 p.m. on Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineHouston
FOOD & DRINK
Teen turns sweet baking skills into business
Domino's rolls out new 'pizza theater' in Spring
Check out these 3 new Sharpstown eateries
This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and eat BBQ
Houston Texans adds 2 iconic restaurants to 2018 roster
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Show More
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Student includes 14-foot long gator in graduation photos
More News