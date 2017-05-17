FOOD & DRINK

Five Guys beats In-N-Out as best burger chain in new poll

In-N-Out has lost its top spot in the burger battle to Five Guys, according to a new poll. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES, California --
In-N-Out has lost its top spot in the battle of the burgers, according to a new poll.

In the Harris Poll's annual EquiTrend Study, Five Guys is now No. 1 in the burger category.

This is the first time Five Guys has been crowned the burger champion, dethroning In-N-Out, which has held the top spot for the last two years. It's now in second.

Five Guys appears to be getting a boost from a younger crowd. In the poll, the chain got an 81 percent familiarity rating among generation Z and millennials.

Shake Shack came in at No. 3, and Wendy's and Culver's rounded out the top five.

Read the full results of the study by visiting http://www.theharrispoll.com.

