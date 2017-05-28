  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Watch
Fire up the grill! What sides are you putting on the menu?

What side dishes are on your plate? (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you're firing up the grill for any occasion, it's pretty much a given that your meal will consist of some kind of meat. That could be a slab of ribs, brisket, sausage, hamburgers, hot dogs, or chicken.

But nothing makes a good cookout like a spread of finger-licking sides.

Potato Salad
Potato salad is a side dish made from boiled potatoes and a variety of ingredients. Some of the ingredients include mayonnaise, mustard, garlic, pepper, celery, onions and paprika.

Macaroni and Cheese
Oh my gosh! Nothing beats a good oven-baked pan of macaroni and cheese. Interested in learning how to make your own? Take a look at a brisket loaded Mac & Cheese from Killen's.
Copycat Panera Bread Macaroni and Cheese

Coleslaw
The staple to any barbecue is a bowl of coleslaw. The salad primarily consists of raw cabbage and a mayonnaise-based dressing.

Green Bean Casserole
A green bean casserole consists of green beans, cream of mushroom soup and french fried onions. Check out Jonathan Levine's famous recipe below.
The classic Thanksgiving side dish gets a sophisticated twist



What's on your menu? Let us know below.

