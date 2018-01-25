FOOD & DRINK

Find Donuts And More At Braeswood Place's New 'Duck Donuts'

A new spot to score donuts and more has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 3157 W. Holcombe Blvd. in Braeswood Place, the newcomer is called Duck Donuts.

This new spot--which has locations throughout the Eastern seaboard, Texas and one on the way in Southern California--specializes in fresh, made-to-order donuts, ice cream sundaes, coffee, and sandwiches.

In addition to featuring signature donut flavors like blueberry icing with maple drizzle and powered sugar or chocolate icing with mint drizzle, Duck Donuts has a build-your-own donut ordering component as well.

Start with a plain cake donut, coat it with your choice of icing flavor like lemon, vanilla, or peanut butter; add toppings like sprinkles and shredded coconut; and finish it off with a drizzle of hot fudge, salted caramel or raspberry.

Look for a breakfast sandwich as well with sausage, egg, cheese, and chopped bacon on a plain donut with maple drizzle. (Take a look at the full menu here.)

Duck Donuts has proven popular thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 13 reviews on Yelp.

Woo K., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 14th, said: "Absolutely. Delish. The donuts are so soft and moist. The icing and flavors are just harmony. The staff was super fun. I loved the place so much I even bought a rubber ducky!"

Yelper Nora C. added: "Stopped by tonight because this donut place was on the way home. There is plenty of parking around the lot. When I got out of the car and I was hit with the smell of donuts (right in front of the store)."

And Ritza A. said: "I'm so excited that a Duck Donuts opened in Houston! I first tried Duck Donuts a few months ago in Virginia and fell in love. So in love I thought maybe I should open my own location in Houston, but after research I found out that one was on the way."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Duck Donuts is open Monday-Wednesday from 6am-3pm, and Thursday-Sunday from 6am-7pm.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineHouston
FOOD & DRINK
Teen turns sweet baking skills into business
Domino's rolls out new 'pizza theater' in Spring
Check out these 3 new Sharpstown eateries
This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and eat BBQ
Houston Texans adds 2 iconic restaurants to 2018 roster
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Show More
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Student includes 14-foot long gator in graduation photos
More News