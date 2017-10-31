FOOD & DRINK

FDA sends warning about black licorice for Halloween

The FDA sends out a warning for black licorice consumers. (KTRK)

Just in time for Halloween, the Food and Drug Administration is warning people about eating too much black licorice.

The FDA says the candy contains a substance known as glycyrrhizin that can lead to lower potassium levels in your body, abnormal heart rhythms, high blood pressure, muscle weakness, swelling and even heart failure.

Experts say the risk is higher if you are over 40-years-old and eat more than two ounces of black licorice a day for at least two weeks.

