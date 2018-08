EMBED >More News Videos Dr. Jen Ashton has more on milk alternatives.

The Federal Drug Administration is considering new rules for products that are classified as milk.If the new standards take effect, only products that come from healthy cows would be considered milk. This means alternative options made from soy, almond or coconut would have to change their packaging and use a different term.It may take a year before the official guidance is issued.