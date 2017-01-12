There's a new Chick-fil-A in town, and you know what that means - free food!A new location of the popular fast food restaurant opened at the corner of South Rice and Westpark Dr.Fans set up tents and camped out Wednesday night in hopes of becoming one of the first 100 to get free Chick-fil-A for a year Thursday morning.One fan missed out on the free food, and apparently it wasn't the first time. He told ABC13's Foti Kallergis that he didn't get his free Chick-fil-A last year because he forgot his ID. And this year, he didn't make the cut."I came a little bit short. I came late," he said.The restaurant runs the promotion each time it opens a new location.Someone will come out and ring a cowbell to get everyone's attention or wake them up.The first 100 will get a gift card for 52 no. 1 meals, which is about $400 worth of food.