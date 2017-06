The Golden State Warriors stole a road win against the Cleveland Cavaliers Wednesday night and so Taco Bell is letting everyone steal a taco on Tuesday. Taco Bell contest rules stated if either NBA finals team won a road game at the home arena of the other team during the finals everyone would win the taco.The Warriors beat the Cavaliers 118-113 in Cleveland.As part of the fast food chain's "Steal a Game, Steal a Taco" promotion, everyone in America will get one free Doritos Locos Taco between 2pm and 6pm on Tuesday June 13th.According to an announcement on Taco Bell's Facebook page, the giveaway is limited to one free taco per person while supplies last.