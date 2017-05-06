Einstein Bros. creates world's first caffeinated bagel

Say hello to our new Boosted Bagels, jam-packed w/ flavor & benefits to soar above the average breakfast. Learn more https://t.co/HsxdQdnasG pic.twitter.com/kj3f8M66Cy — Einstein Bros. (@EinsteinBros) May 4, 2017

Two words: Caffeinated carbs.If your morning coffee could use a sidekick to give you a double breakfast boost, we present the espresso buzz bagel - with bacon if you'd like.It's believed to be the world's first caffeinated bagel. It's the brainchild of the bagel chain Einstein Bros. and hits the bagel bins on May 4.The espresso buzz features 32 milligrams of caffeine, plus 13 grams of protein.For comparison, a shot of espresso has about 64 milligrams of caffeine and a regular cup of coffee has about 95 milligrams, so stack your buzz at your own risk.