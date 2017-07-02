FOOD & DRINK

Dunkin Donuts rolls out S'more Donut

What s'more donuts? No, we're not asking if you want more donuts. We already know that answer is yes!

Dunkin Donuts already had the taste of the summer campfire classic in coffee form, but now you can pair it with the S'more Donut.

According to a press release, in the center of the donut, you'll find a toasted marshmallow flavored filling that oozes out upon first bite. The top of the donut is glazed with melty chocolate and then layered with crumbles of graham cracker, mini marshmallows, and bits of Hershey's chocolate.

The donut hits shelves and stomachs starting July 3.
