Dream Wings food truck puts down roots in Oak Forest

Photo: Christina N./Yelp

By Hoodline
If chicken wings are what you're after, look no further than this new restaurant. Called Dream Wings, the new arrival is located at 3425 Ella Blvd. in Oak Forest. Formerly a food truck only, this is its first brick-and-mortar location.

On the menu, you'll see options like the World Famous Dream Wings Platter (seven flavored chicken wings, Cajun seasoned fries, a roll, a jalapeno and dipping sauces), the Chicken Baked Potato (grilled chicken breast sauteed in a medley of bell peppers and red onions in a cheddar Alfredo sauce, served over a baked potato) and penne pasta with grilled chicken, bell peppers and onions tossed in Cajun Alfredo sauce.

Round out your visit with some peach cobbler, a cinnamon roll or brownie pops. (See the full menu here.)

The fresh arrival has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Lindsey S., who reviewed it on July 7, wrote, "Excellent wings and incredible service. Everyone in here was so friendly and accommodating. The wings were really good; we had the Big Buffalo and the Lemon Parmesan Buffalo, plus an order of the Dream Fries."

Melanie A. added, "Loved it! Tried the original, lemon pepper and mild Buffalo chicken wings ... they were all good! You should stop by if you haven't already. They are all very sweet and welcoming. They keep it clean and the service is great."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Dream Wings is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, and from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed Monday, Tuesday and Sunday.)
