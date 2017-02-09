FOOD & DRINK

DREAM JOB ALERT: Get paid to eat chocolate for 7 hours per week

The company behind several iconic chocolate brands is looking to hire a part-time chocolate tester. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Danny Clemens
READING, England (KTRK) --
Chocoholics, THIS IS NOT A DRILL!

Mondelez International, the company behind Cadbury, Toblerone, Cote d'Or and other iconic chocolate brands, is looking to hire a chocolate tester.

According to a job listing posted on the company's website, applicants will be required to "taste chocolate and cocoa beverage products and give objective and honest feedback," "use a clearly defined vocabulary to describe products" and "work within a team of panelists to share opinions."

As if the job duties weren't challenging enough, the company has provided a list of stringent requirements to narrow down the massive pool of highly qualified chocolate testers around the world.

Candidates should possess "a passion for confectionary and taste buds for detection, honesty when it comes to giving an opinion and a communicative personality to build great relationships with your panel."

Those who can perform the job duties AND meet the requirements must also be able to commit to working an arduous schedule of nomming chocolate for seven grueling hours, spread over three afternoons each week.

Last but not least -- candidates report to the company's Reading Science Centre in southern England to embrace all of the chocolate their heart (or stomach) could desire.

If you're ready to follow your heart and live your best chocolate life, Mondelez is still accepting applications for the dream job on its website.
