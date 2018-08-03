FOOD & DRINK

Domino's rolls out new 'pizza theater' in Spring

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) --
Foodie lovers, there's a new Domino's in the Spring area!

The pizza chain announced Thursday that the new Domino's, located at 2209 Spring Stuebner Rd., will be known as the "pizza theater."

The store is designed with a comfortable lobby, dine-in seating, open-area viewing of the food preparation process and the ability to track carryout orders electronically on a lobby screen.

The "pizza theater" will feature chalkboards to allow customers to express their creativity or leave feedback for the staff.

"We are dedicated to the Spring area and are excited about another opportunity to serve its residents," said Mike Cunningham, Spring Domino's franchise owner. "We have a deeply experienced team of folks who live and work in Spring and they are eager to offer our delicious products, exceptional service, and innovative ordering technology to the community."

Domino's is also looking to hire delivery drivers, customer service representatives and assistant managers.

