STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR

Putting kitchen gadgets to the test to see which really work

EMBED </>More Videos

Testing out which kitchen gadgets will really save you time in the kitchen.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A way to save time and money in the kitchen is something we'd all love. There are entire stores dedicated to gadgets that promise to get it done.

There are literally dozens of options to choose from. Most are under $10 and all claim to make cooking quick and easy.

Eyewitness News Consumer Reporter Patricia Lopez went to the kitchen to see if any actually live up to their claims.

She started with the Vibe by Chef'n Strawberry Huller sold by Target. The simple to use push button mechanism is supposed to make hulling strawberries easy but it ended up smashing some of the berries.

The Easy Grip Zester is sold at Marshall's for just $3.99. This tool got two thumbs up for ease of use and creating the perfect zest in one easy motion.

Target sells the OXO Mango Splitter for $14. This one did not work and left behind a mushed mango mess.

EMBED More News Videos

Putting kitchen gadgets to the test to see which work and which ones don't.



The Veggetti sells for $6.99 and claims to turn zucchini and squash into spaghetti in seconds. It worked and made a bowl full of veggie noodles in a snap.

Pineapples aren't the easiest to cut so the OXO Pineapple Slicerclaims to make it easier. It sells for $10.49. It ended up making a big mess of the pineapple.

Garlic can also be a real pain trying to peel and chop it. The Vibe by Chef'n Garlic Chopper worked well to chop up the garlic but the clean up after was a hassle.

Do you really need an avocado slicer? The OXO 3in1 Avocado Slicer sells for $10 but it actually turned out to be a lot more work than a traditional knife and spoon.

Finally, the Chef'n Herb Stripper was a pleasant surprise. For just $7.99 it exceeded all expectations and made getting fresh herbs off the stem simple.

RELATED: Keep cool in the kitchen with tips from a Houston chef
EMBED More News Videos

It's been a long hot summer, so we have some tips to keep you cool while you cook for your family

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
foodstretch your dollarcookinghome cookfoodHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR
Digital Deal of the Day
What price tags really tell you about when to buy
Perry's Steakhouse offering 79 cent pork chop lunch
114 FREE things for your week ahead!
More stretch your dollar
FOOD & DRINK
This plant-based burger is confusing beef eaters
Friday Faves - BBQ Restaurants
Local chef-lebrities impress at pig cookoff
Two Houston-area BBQ joints top rankings
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Arrest made in connection with attack at Ariana Grande concert
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
Actor Roger Moore, known for James Bond role, dies at 89
4-vehicle crash involving bus on Hwy 288
Person hit and killed by vehicle on Gulf Fwy at Fuqua
Virgin Atlantic flight from Dubai to London evacuated
This plant-based burger is confusing beef eaters
Show More
Suspects in violent shooting lead Houston police in chase
Celebs send prayers after Ariana Grande concert incident
Young son turns in dad for selling drugs, police say
2 dead, including child, after school bus accident
1-year-old child shot in leg in SW Houston
More News
Top Video
Virgin Atlantic flight from Dubai to London evacuated
Hidden Houston: A Golden Dome
Arrest made in connection with attack at Ariana Grande concert
Damsel in defense: Women take steps for protection
More Video