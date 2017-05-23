HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A way to save time and money in the kitchen is something we'd all love. There are entire stores dedicated to gadgets that promise to get it done.
There are literally dozens of options to choose from. Most are under $10 and all claim to make cooking quick and easy.
Eyewitness News Consumer Reporter Patricia Lopez went to the kitchen to see if any actually live up to their claims.
She started with the Vibe by Chef'n Strawberry Huller sold by Target. The simple to use push button mechanism is supposed to make hulling strawberries easy but it ended up smashing some of the berries.
The Easy Grip Zester is sold at Marshall's for just $3.99. This tool got two thumbs up for ease of use and creating the perfect zest in one easy motion.
Target sells the OXO Mango Splitter for $14. This one did not work and left behind a mushed mango mess.
The Veggetti sells for $6.99 and claims to turn zucchini and squash into spaghetti in seconds. It worked and made a bowl full of veggie noodles in a snap.
Pineapples aren't the easiest to cut so the OXO Pineapple Slicerclaims to make it easier. It sells for $10.49. It ended up making a big mess of the pineapple.
Garlic can also be a real pain trying to peel and chop it. The Vibe by Chef'n Garlic Chopper worked well to chop up the garlic but the clean up after was a hassle.
Do you really need an avocado slicer? The OXO 3in1 Avocado Slicer sells for $10 but it actually turned out to be a lot more work than a traditional knife and spoon.
Finally, the Chef'n Herb Stripper was a pleasant surprise. For just $7.99 it exceeded all expectations and made getting fresh herbs off the stem simple.
