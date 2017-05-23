HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A way to save time and money in the kitchen is something we'd all love. There are entire stores dedicated to gadgets that promise to get it done.
There are literally dozens of options to choose from. Most are under $10 and all claim to make cooking quick and easy.
Eyewitness News Consumer Reporter Patricia Lopez went to the kitchen to see if any actually live up to their claims.
She started with the Vibe by Chef'n Strawberry Huller sold by Target. The simple to use push button mechanism is supposed to make hulling strawberries easy but it ended up smashing some of the berries.
The Easy Grip Zester is sold at Marshall's for just $3.99. This tool got two thumbs up for ease of use and creating the perfect zest in one easy motion.
Target sells the OXO Mango Splitter for $14. This one did not work and left behind a mushed mango mess.
Coming up at 6:40 a.m., Patricia puts the Veggetti, OXO Pineapple Slicer, Vibe by Chef'n Garlic Chopper, OXO Avocado Slicer, and the Chef'n Herb Stripper.
