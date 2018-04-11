FOOD & DRINK

'Diced Poke' Brings Poke And More To Midtown

Photo: Cindy K./Yelp

By Hoodline
Craving poke? You're in luck: a new business has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Diced Poke, the new addition is located at 917 Winbern St. in Midtown.

This new spot features a variety of poke bowls, poke burritos and mochi (Japanese rice cake). You can expect to find distinct and flavorful signature bowl combinations such as the Truffle Tuna, Honey Soy and Spicy Salmon. Other unique surprises include bamboo rice, a variety of masago (fish roe) and plenty of mouth-watering sauces.

Diced Poke has already attracted enthusiastic fans thus far, with a solid five-star rating out of 19 reviews on Yelp.

Khanh T., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 8th, said: "Beautiful place and nice atmosphere! I had the spicy salmon poke bowl! The salmon was fresh and delicious! Will definitely come back to try the different items on the menu!"

And Christine N. added: "You need to get their signature bowls."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Diced Poke is open Monday through Saturday from 11am-9pm, and Sundays from 12pm-9pm.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineHouston
FOOD & DRINK
Free beer? King's Biergarten giving away free beer Sunday
Candy stores react to 'The Great Necco Wafer Panic'
Strawberries, spinach top 'dirty dozen' produce
'Hunan Kitchen Chinese Cuisine' debuts in Katy
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Man fatally shot at E. Harris Co. construction site
At least 9 school districts affected by STAAR testing glitch
15-year-old girl reported missing in Harris County
Homeless man found clinging to life after beating in Midtown
Man shot on Facebook Live opened his eyes, family says
Zuckerberg: Regulation of social media firms is 'inevitable'
Lost load of white powder shuts I-10 lanes for hours
Mariah Carey goes public with bipolar disorder battle
Show More
House Speaker Ryan won't run for re-election
At least 250 people killed in Algerian military plane crash
Border Patrol agent charged for murder of woman and her son
You can see the World Series trophy in person starting today
Mom claims strange man tried to talk to family at Houston Zoo
More News