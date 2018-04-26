Cypress Trail Hideout brings barbecue and brew to northwest Houston

A new bar and restaurant offering barbecue and more has opened its doors in Cypress. Located at 25610 Hempstead Hwy. across from Cypress Towne Center, the new addition is called Cypress Trail Hideout.
Pitmaster Wes Jurena of Pappa Charlie's Barbecue provides Cypress Trail Hideout with its classic smoked meats like brisket, pork ribs and pulled pork, along with boudin, a Cajun specialty pork sausage. The bar also offers a wide selection of beers, with over 20 on tap. (You can check out the full menu at their website here.)
With a four-star rating out of 17 reviews on Yelp so far, the new spot has gotten a positive response.
Leah M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 23, said, "The brisket was delicious, ribs fell off the bone, pulled pork was prepared with mustard sauce which was perfect against the brisket and I was not expecting the boudin at a barbecue place but it was very good!"
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Cypress Trail Hideout is open from 4 p.m.-10 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and Sunday, and 4 p.m.-1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Monday.)
