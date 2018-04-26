FOOD & DRINK

Cypress Trail Hideout brings barbecue and brew to northwest Houston

Photo: Erik C./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new bar and restaurant offering barbecue and more has opened its doors in Cypress. Located at 25610 Hempstead Hwy. across from Cypress Towne Center, the new addition is called Cypress Trail Hideout.

Pitmaster Wes Jurena of Pappa Charlie's Barbecue provides Cypress Trail Hideout with its classic smoked meats like brisket, pork ribs and pulled pork, along with boudin, a Cajun specialty pork sausage. The bar also offers a wide selection of beers, with over 20 on tap. (You can check out the full menu at their website here.)

With a four-star rating out of 17 reviews on Yelp so far, the new spot has gotten a positive response.

Leah M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 23, said, "The brisket was delicious, ribs fell off the bone, pulled pork was prepared with mustard sauce which was perfect against the brisket and I was not expecting the boudin at a barbecue place but it was very good!"

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Cypress Trail Hideout is open from 4 p.m.-10 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and Sunday, and 4 p.m.-1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Monday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineHouston
FOOD & DRINK
Nearly 50 restaurants step up to help Houstonians dine out to do good
SPONSORED: Cooking With ABC13 - Summer Succotash
Barbara Bush's famous chocolate chip cookie recipe shared by Houstonian Hotel
Check out the four restaurants inside The Post Oak
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
HISD laying off staff in effort to cut $115M from budget
'Legitimate explosive device' found at Starbucks in Beaumont
Man charged with murdering ex after she told him to move out
Houston, get ready for a traffic nightmare weekend
WILD CRASH: Witnesses lift car off 2 women when car jumps curb
George H.W. Bush to stay in the hospital through weekend
Deputies open fire on chase suspect who rammed patrol cars
Prince William, Kate announce royal baby's name
Show More
North Korea, South Korea agree to end war, denuclearize peninsula
How to spot a skimmer and avoid identity theft
New CDC study shows spike in autism diagnoses
Rockets tickets for round 2 of NBA playoffs on sale today
$5 movie tickets offered Tuesdays at AMC Theatres
More News