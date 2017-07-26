Go to the JCI Grill's Facebook Page

Post your suggestions for the Houston Dog

Describe the bun, sausage, toppings, etc.

Submissions will be judged by James Coney Island based on creativity, availability of ingredients and how the dog relates to the Bayou City.

Entrants must Like the JCI Grill's Facebook page and include #JCIHoustonDog with their post.

Here's your chance to create an H-town themed dog for James Coney Island."After 94 years in Houston, the top dogs at James Coney Island think it's time for a Houston Dog," a press release read.James Coney Island is encouraging Houstonians to create their own version of a Houston hot dog."It's time Houston gets a dog of its own," Darrin Straughan, president of JCI Grill, said. "We're looking forward to hearing what Houstonians have to say."The deadline is Aug. 14.The entries will be narrowed down to three finalists and announced on the Facebook page for the public to weigh in on their favorite."After a careful taste test, JCI Grill will announce the Houston Dog winner and award its 'Win the Menu' grand prize, a $250 JGI Grill gift card, and JCI Grill swag bag. The two runners-up will win a $50 JCI Grill gift card and JCI Grill swag bag," the press release read.