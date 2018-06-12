Craving Southeast Asian cuisine? Check out these 5 new Houston spots

Zabs Asian Bistro
5161 San Felipe St., Suite 300, Uptown
Photo: Noi A./Yelp
Zabs Asian Bistro is a Thai and Pan-Asian restaurant near the Galleria that is serving up several types of noodle bowls, curry and bao dishes.
Among the items on the menu, signature plates include the spicy basil dish with minced chicken or stir-fried beef, drunken noodles (udon noodles stir-fried with vegetables) and panang curry with green beans and bell peppers. Vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options are available.
With a five-star Yelp rating out of six reviews, the bistro has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Aaron D., who reviewed it on May 19, wrote, "New location off of San Felipe, near the Galleria provides your taste buds with excellent authentic Thai food! ... From something simple, like pad thai, and all the way to your tom yum soup and green curry, Zabs has something on the menu for you!"
Dan S. noted, "Great new place that hasn't been discovered yet! Short walk from work and a nice alternative for lunch. ... Owner is very friendly and accommodating!"
Zabs Asian Bistro is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Lua Viet Kitchen
1540 W. Alabama St., Suite 300, Montrose
PHOTO: TAN N./YELP
The fast-casual Vietnamese restaurant Lua Viet Kitchen uses locally sourced ingredients and meat that's free of antibiotics and hormones, per CultureMap Houston.
Look for grilled pork vermicelli, served with salad, bean sprouts, cilantro, mint and more. Vegetarian options include wok-tossed salt and pepper tofu served with watercress salad and jasmine rice.
The establishment currently holds 4.5 stars out of 55 reviews on Yelp, indicating positive feedback.
Yelper Sean O., who reviewed it on June 5, wrote, "Amazing location, traditional and super fresh ingredients, and a superb and friendly staff. Great prices."
Yelper Anthea R. noted, "The ambiance and decor is contemporary, with ample parking for its patrons. It is a little pricier than usual Vietnamese restaurants, but the flavorful food makes up for it."
Lua Viet Kitchen is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Saturday, and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday.
Phanh Ky
23119 Colonial Parkway, Suite C11, Katy
Photo: Hieu T./Yelp
Another Vietnamese restaurant, Phanh Ky, describes itself as a traditional noodle house and says it specializes in hu tieu my tho, a pork- and seafood-based soup, per its Facebook page.
The eatery also offers a vegetarian version of its signature soup. Sides like beef meatballs and Chinese fried breadsticks round out the menu.
It's off to a strong start thus far with a current rating of 4.5 stars out of 19 reviews.
Derrick C. noted, "This place serves egg noodles; not your typical pho place. This is a nice change of pace ... This is as close to Vietnamese street food as you can get."
Yelper Steve D. wrote, "The food is great, the people are great and the service is great. They have a winning combination."
Phanh Ky is open from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. (It's closed on Tuesday.)
Street Food Thai Market
1010 W. Calvacade St., Unit D, The Heights
Photo: Erica C./Yelp
Street Food Thai Market sells snacks and other Asian pantry staples just steps from its dining area.
The menu features khao mun gai (chicken and rice with ginger sauce) and a grilled beef salad with shallots, cilantro and mint, along with street food and cuisine from Laos and northeastern Thailand.
With a 4.5-star rating out of 59 reviews on Yelp, the market has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Brittany L., who reviewed it on June 1, wrote, "This place is so good. The pad kee mao was cooked to perfection and the noodles were not too long and chewy. The fried rice tasted amazing, and was one of the best fried rice dishes I've had in Houston."
Eugenia C. noted, "Best Thai food in Houston in my opinion. Small market that sells Thai snacks, curry and essentials, and features bits of the culture with their colorful walls and decor. ... The food here is so rich and flavorful, and at an affordable price."
Street Food Thai Market is open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, and 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Gerry's Grill
6833 W. Sam Houston Parkway S, Suite 109, Sharpstown
PHOTO: MAE D./YELP
Stop by Gerry's Grill for Filipino favorites like sisig (made with pork and liver) and beef kare-kare stew. The Houston branch is one of four in the U.S. with other locations in the Philippines.
Start off with beef shank soup or the popular Filipino appetizer chicharon bulaklak (deep-fried pork rinds or innards). The wide-ranging menu also features charcoal-grilled options like tuna collar, steak and squid, and house specials such as the signature Gerry's fried chicken and the sizzling bangus (milkfish). (See the full menu here.)
The grill currently holds 3.5 stars out of 93 reviews on Yelp, indicating a fair response.
Patrick V. noted, "The food is extremely delicious! My favorite dishes are the pork sisig, crispy pata, kare-kare and the adobo fried rice. My favorite drinks are the calamansi juice and the mango smoothie. My only criticism is that sometimes they are short-staffed."
Yelper Stephanie W. wrote, "I had an enjoyable brunch at this restaurant. ... I was a huge fan of almost everything, especially the sisig and crispy pata."
Gerry's Grill is open from noon-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, noon-1 a.m. on Friday, 11 a.m.-1 a.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.
Did someone say food?! Houston food lovers, unite!