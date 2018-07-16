Craving ramen? Check out Houston's top 4 spots

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top ramen outlets in Houston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture when cravings strike.
1. JINYA Ramen Bar
Photo: JINYA Ramen Bar/Yelp
Topping the list is JINYA Ramen Bar. Located at 3201 Louisiana St., Suite 105, in Midtown, it's the most popular ramen spot in Houston, boasting 4.5 stars out of 2,330 reviews on Yelp.
There for the ramen? Of course you are. You'll see dishes like the Slurp Up Cilantro (chicken broth, cilantro, chicken chashu, kikurage, seasoned egg, lime, chili sauce and thin noodles), Lobster Me Happy (pork broth, lobster sauce, shrimp and lobster wonton, crispy Brussels sprouts, green onion, seasoned egg and thick noodles) and the tonkotsu spicy (pork broth, pork chashu, spicy bean sprouts, kikurage, green onion, spicy sauce and thick noodles). (See the full menu here.)
Yelper Suzette T., who reviewed it on July 1, wrote, "This is hands down the absolute best ramen I've ever had. Planning my next visit before I finished my meal. The broth was flavorful and silky. The ingredients were fresh and each one complemented the other. I am in love! The ambiance was relaxing and understated."
2. Ramen Bar Ichi
Photo: Anh P./Yelp
Next up is Westchase's Ramen Bar Ichi, situated at 1801 S. Dairy Ashford Road, Suite 108, within Seiwa Market. With 4.5 stars out of 458 reviews on Yelp, this eatery has proven to be a local favorite.
For ramen, it has tonkotsu (pork and chicken soup, green onion, kikurage mushroom, bamboo, pork chashu and garlic oil), spicy ramen (same as tonkotsu, plus spicy paste) and tsukemen (pork and chicken soup, green onion, bamboo, pork chashu, garlic oil and fish powder).
Eleana C. said, "Absolutely delicious ramen! We had the spicy edamame, spicy ramen and tonkotsu ramen and everything was amazing. Great ambiance, friendly and casual. Perfect place for a family dinner."
3. Samurai Noodle
Photo: Samurai Noodle/Yelp
Samurai Noodle, a spot to score ramen and noodles in The Heights, is another go-to, with four stars out of 536 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1801 Durham Drive, Suite 2, to see for yourself.
The menu has ramen across several categories, including shoyu, tonkotsu, tsukemen and vegan. You'll see bowls like the garlic ramen (shoyu topped with grated and fried garlic, marinated bamboo and a drizzle of sesame oil), the bacon tonkotsu ramen (served with bacon strips, corn and kikurage mushrooms) and the tetsu Hellfire (peppered chicken broth served with wavy egg noodles that are rinsed cold with shredded pork, marinated bamboo, roasted seaweed and naruto). (See its full menu here.)
Justin O., who reviewed Samurai Noodle on May 30, said, "Amazing ramen. Attention to detail for each ingredient. The broth is rich and savory. Noodles are freshly made and cooked to perfection. Highly recommend the mushroom ramen with pork belly."
4. Izakaya
Photo: Lu N./Yelp
Over in Midtown, check out Izakaya, which has earned four stars out of 458 reviews on Yelp. You can find the ramen place, which features an izakaya environment, at 318 Gray St.
On the menu, look for the Menudo Ramen (Mexican-inspired spicy menudo broth with cilantro, onions, avocado, radishes and egg alongside Sapporo-style noodles) or the Mazemen Ramen (dry ramen served with a garlic veloute, melted brandy-cured foie gras, sauteed chicken and mushrooms over noodles, topped with green onions and sesame seeds with Hirauchi-style noodles). (See the full menu here.)
Titi B. wrote, "Blown away by this amazing little spot! The food was better than we expected! The pork ramen was definitely my favorite. I'm still dreaming of our dinner. Incredible and a must-try if you are in the Midtown area."
