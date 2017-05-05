Craving for lasagna? Learn how to make the perfect dish

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Are you craving that perfect lasagna? Take a look at a delicious, finger-licking recipe from Prego Chef John Watt:
ITEMS
1, 9 x l2 baking pan with edges
16 lasagna noodles, cooked
2 cups marinara, homemade or your favorite brand
Veal meatballs (recipe below)
Half cup pesto
2 cups whole milk mozzarella cheese, grated
2 cups fontina cheese, grated
Olive oil
MAKING VEAL MEATBALLS
1 pound ground veal
1 cup Italian bread crumbs
2 eggs
1/2 cup grated Parmesan
2 tablespoons roasted garlic
1 tablespoon fresh thyme, chopped
Salt and grated black pepper to taste
Mix all ingredients together and form into medium-sized meatballs. Bake in the oven at 350 degrees for 15 minutes or until done.
DIRECTIONS: Heat oven to 350 degrees. Brush inside of baking pan with olive oil. To assemble lasagna, begin with a layer of noodles in bottom of pan. Top with approximately 1/2 cup marinara, 1/2 cup mozzarella, 1/2 cup fontina and about 1/2 pound of veal meatballs. Repeat process three or four times. Add another layer of marinara sauce, and top with layer of pesto. Bake in oven for approximately 20 minutes until all cheese is melted.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff