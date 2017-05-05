Craving for lasagna? Learn how to make the perfect dish

Are you craving that perfect lasagna? Take a look at a delicious, finger-licking recipe from Prego Chef John Watt:1, 9 x l2 baking pan with edges16 lasagna noodles, cooked2 cups marinara, homemade or your favorite brandVeal meatballs (recipe below)Half cup pesto2 cups whole milk mozzarella cheese, grated2 cups fontina cheese, gratedOlive oil1 pound ground veal1 cup Italian bread crumbs2 eggs1/2 cup grated Parmesan2 tablespoons roasted garlic1 tablespoon fresh thyme, choppedSalt and grated black pepper to tasteMix all ingredients together and form into medium-sized meatballs. Bake in the oven at 350 degrees for 15 minutes or until done.Heat oven to 350 degrees. Brush inside of baking pan with olive oil. To assemble lasagna, begin with a layer of noodles in bottom of pan. Top with approximately 1/2 cup marinara, 1/2 cup mozzarella, 1/2 cup fontina and about 1/2 pound of veal meatballs. Repeat process three or four times. Add another layer of marinara sauce, and top with layer of pesto. Bake in oven for approximately 20 minutes until all cheese is melted.