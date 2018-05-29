Craving chicken? Check out these 3 new Houston spots

Pluckers Wing Bar
25310 Northwest Freeway, Cypress
Pluckers Wing Bar is an Austin-based chain of sports bars known for its baskets of large boneless and bone-in wings. The Cypress location is its fourth in Houston, as we recently reported.
In addition to the baskets of wings and a range of 19 different dipping sauces to go with them, Pluckers offers plenty of chicken-based salads and sandwiches, like the Chicken Bypass topped with bacon, cheese, grilled onions and jalapenos. On Monday nights, it offers all-you-can-eat wings for $20.
At the bar, Pluckers has over a dozen local and regional craft beers on tap, plus an array of signature cocktails, including the Liquid Tailgate Bloody Mary --practically a meal inside a cocktail with a chicken wing, a fried pickle, two strips of bacon and spicy green beans on top. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Pluckers Wing Bar currently holds three stars out of 14 reviews on Yelp, indicating that it's still finding its feet.
"Pluckers really surprised me with huge wings that were cooked perfectly with super delicious sauces," wrote Yelper Bethany H., who reviewed Pluckers on May 22. "Other family favorites -- insanely good mac and cheese, waffle fries tossed in Parmesan ranch dry rub, and the fried pickles appetizer."
Chris S. noted, "I'm personally not into sleaze bars (Hooters, Chulas, Twin Peaks, etc.) and Pluckers ain't that. Plus, bars only need to get a few things right: the service, the wings and the screens. Pluckers doesn't disappoint."
But Yelper Rachel R. warned of the service and wait times: "Arrived and was told 15-20 minutes for a table. Waited 30 minutes. ... We left before even being seated."
Pluckers Wing Bar is open from 11 a.m.-midnight daily.
Slim Chickens
30255 Loop 494, Kingwood
Slim Chickens is a fast-food chicken shop most known for its chicken tender and wings combos. The location at 30255 Loop 494 is the sixth in the Houston area for the Arkansas-based international chain, as we previously reported.
In addition to its chicken tenders, wings and french fries, Slim Chickens serves a chicken and waffles plate, a cayenne chicken ranch sandwich with fried onions, and a smoky cheddar chicken wrap. Diners can choose from 17 different house sauces to accompany the chicken.
Southern sides like fried pickles and fried okra, plus desserts-in-a-jar -- with layers of fruit and whipped cream -- are available to round out the meal. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Yelp users are still warming up to Slim Chickens, which currently holds 3.5 stars out of 15 reviews on the site.
Yelper Nicole M., who reviewed Slim Chickens on April 5, wrote, "Kingwood is so happy to have our own Slim Chickens! The location is perfect (right by the movie theater!) and there's a big variety of sauces/dips to choose from. The chicken is juicy and tender, and the fries are perfectly crispy."
But Yelper Kimberly B. warned, "The first time I tried the honey barbecue chicken wings they were delicious. The second time, not so great, the fries were warm/cold and overly salted."
Slim Chickens is open from 10:30 a.m.-midnight daily.
Chicken Station
7001 Harrisburg Blvd., Magnolia Park
Then there's Chicken Station, a fast-casual chicken shop specializing in Peruvian-style rotisserie birds. Located at 7001 Harrisburg Blvd. in Magnolia Park, it also serves a wide selection of Latin American side dishes like fried plantains and fried yucca.
The project of Latin Bites chef Roberto Castre, the family-owned Chicken Station brines all its chickens for 24 hours and seasons them with a mixture of 22 ingredients, including dark beer, Peruvian red pepper, cumin and rosemary powder, Eater reports.
On the menu, diners will find chicken sold in quarters, halves and full birds, along with specialty sides like chaufa (Peruvian fried rice) and salchipapas (french fries with sliced hot dogs, avocado aioli and three different sauces).
Yelp users are excited about Chicken Station, which currently holds five stars out of 45 reviews on the site.
Yelper Ruben V., who was one of the first users to visit Chicken Station on May 20, wrote, "Come to this restaurant if you want to try authentic rotisserie Peruvian chicken. Restaurant is clean and the staff is friendly."
"Chicken seemed pretty healthy and tasted good as well!" Jamie T. agreed. "The chicken comes with this sauce that enhanced it. Fried yucca was very sweet, almost reminded me of raisins."
"Delicious!" Yelper Dee B. enthused. "We don't have many food choices in this part of town so when Chicken Station opened up it was nice to try something new. The quality, portions and pricing are great! Customer service is always pleasant."
Chicken Station is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Monday.)
