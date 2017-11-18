Couple finds dead frog in drink at Waffle House

A couple says they found something disgusting in a glass of water from the Waffle House.Claire Sheats says she and her husband were waiting on their food when they noticed something floating in his glass of water."In my husband's drink, there's a whole frog just floating around in the water," said Sheats.Sheats says the staff and the manager apologized.The couple says they have since filed a complaint with the Waffle House corporate office and the state health department.A Waffle House spokesperson released a statement saying, "We are concerned about this claim and are currently investigating the circumstances. Our corporate team is working with the local operators to determine the facts. Based on what our District Manager saw at the time and after reviewing the video, there are still some issues we are looking into. Serving quality food and delivering a quality experience are responsibilities we take seriously, and we will continue to review this matter."