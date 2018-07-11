FOOD & DRINK

Costco in the dog house? Upset fans of polish dog start petition to get it back on the menu

EMBED </>More Videos

Costco is making some changes on the food court menu and customers are not pleased. (KGO-TV)

Angry Costco food court patrons have taken to the internet to bring back the beloved polish dog combo.

The big box store took the menu item away from some of its locations and added healthier options like an acai bowl and organic burger. Customers immediately reacted on social media, some begging for its return and others calling for a boycott of Costco.

Now, a petition on Change.org is gaining speed to bring back the food combo. The description reads, "Costco warehouses have begun to discontinue one of the most popular items in the history of Costco - the Polish Dog Combo. Sorry, the Hot Dog does not "cut the mustard". Please bring it back. We promise to eat more of them!"

As of Wednesday afternoon, the petition stood at nearly 1,000 signatures.

Time will only tell if Costco will get out of the dog house with these customers.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodu.s. & worldcostcosocial media
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Costco customers devastated after Polish dogs removed from food court menu
FOOD & DRINK
Teen turns sweet baking skills into business
Domino's rolls out new 'pizza theater' in Spring
Check out these 3 new Sharpstown eateries
This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and eat BBQ
Houston Texans adds 2 iconic restaurants to 2018 roster
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Discovered body is not Mollie Tibbetts, authorities say
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
Video shows major explosion on highway in Italy
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
Show More
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
More News