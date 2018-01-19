EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2967596" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Cooking With ABC13 - Black Bean Soup

2 Tbsp. GOYA EVOO1 Tsp. GOYA Ground Cumin1 tsp. GOYA Minced Garlic1 tsp. GOYA Oregano leaf1 packet Sazon GOYA Natural and Complete2 tbsp. GOYA Golden Cooking Wine2 cans GOYA Black Beans, undrained2 GOYA Bay Leaves1 tsp. brown sugar1 tsp. GOYA white distilled vinegarGoya Adobo1 green pepperFinely chopped white onionFresh cilantro-Heat oil in medium saucepan over medium heat. Add cumin, garlic, oregano and sazon to pot. Cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add wine; bring to a boil. Add 1 cup water, beans, bay leaves, brown sugar and vinegar; bring bean mixture to a boil. Reduce to medium-low and simmer, uncovered, stirring occasionally, until mixture thickens and ingredients come together, about 15 minutes.-Season soup with adobo; discard bay leaf.-Divide soup evenly among serving bowls. Garnish with onions and cilantro, if desired.