FOOD & DRINK

Cooking With ABC13 - Zucchini Spaghetti

Let's Get Cooking!

Zucchini Spaghetti from David Nuno
EMBED More News Videos

Cooking With ABC13 - Zucchini Spaghetti

Ingredients:

4- Zucchini squash
1 lb ground beef
Cilantro (Fresh- 1 bunch)
GOYA Minced Garlic - 1 TBS
GOYA Sofrito - Cup
GOYA Ground Cumin - 1 TSP
GOYA Oregano -1 TSP
GOYA Adobo - 1 TSP
GOYA Tomato Sauce - 2 eight ounce cans

Instructions

- Brown grown beef in a skillet over medium heat, and drain grease from the pan.

- Add Garlic, Tomato Sauce, Sofrito, Cumim and Oregano to skillet and heat over medium, stirring ingredients together for about 4 minutes.

- The Zucchini (3-4) is simply cut using Spiralizer or julienne peeler. Sauté in a small amount of olive oil, salt and pepper about 3 minutes.

- Serve zucchini noodles over sauce and top with fresh cilantro and parmesan cheese.

Click Here For Printable Recipe
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodcookingfoodgoya
FOOD & DRINK
Kroger recalls 35,000 lbs. of ground beef
New Szechuan restaurant Wanna Bao opens its doors in Midtown
True grits: 3 new Southern restaurants open up in Houston
Are Swedish meatballs actually Turkish?
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Gun range employee indicted in shooting death of customer
Bay Area Regional Medical Center to file for bankruptcy
HPD: 3 masked men robbed Walmart in SW Houston
Day care where 1-year-old was beaten ordered to be closed
2 men killed inside million-dollar home
MUG SHOT: Man accused of brutally stabbing girlfriend
Suspect arrested after alleged road rage shooting on Gulf Freeway
Heathrow Airport teases Star Wars flights to galaxy far, far away
Show More
Young Katy mother sues after alleged rape by Harris Co. jailer
United passengers say flight attendant appeared drunk on plane
Paul Wall shows off Houston Rockets-themed gun for playoffs
Evacuations underway after Kilauea volcano erupts in Hawaii
ATF agent shot in head during federal operation in Chicago
More News