FOOD & DRINK

Cooking With ABC13 - Summer Succotash

Let's Get Cooking!

Summer Succotash from Katherine Whaley
EMBED More News Videos

Cooking With ABC13-Summer Succotash

Ingredients:

3 cups fresh or frozen GOYA lima beans (not dry beans)
2 T GOYA olive oil
2 T butter
1 bunch green onions (scallions), chopped
1 T GOYA minced garlic
4 cups GOYA fresh or Frozen yellow corn kernels
2 zucchini squash, diced
2 cups heavy whipping cream
1 T GOYA Sazonador total
11/2 chopped fresh Thyme
1 tsp GOYA salt
1 tsp GOYA black pepper
1 pint grape tomatoes, halved
1 lb thick-sliced peppered bacon, cooked and crumbled

Instructions

-In a medium saucepan, combine lima beans with enough water to cover. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, reduce heat, and simmer for 10-15 minutes or until beans are tender. Drain, and set aside.

-In a Dutch oven, heat olive oil and butter over medium heat until butter melts.

-Add green onions and garlic; cook for 3-4 minutes, stirring frequently. Add corn, zucchini, lima beans, cream, thyme, Sazonador total, salt, and pepper. Cook for 20 minutes, stirring occasionally.

-Add tomatoes, cook for 1-2 minutes, just until tomatoes are heated through, Top with crumbled bacon.

Click Here For Printable Recipe
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodcookingfoodgoya
FOOD & DRINK
Nearly 50 restaurants step up to help Houstonians dine out to do good
Barbara Bush's famous chocolate chip cookie recipe shared by Houstonian Hotel
Check out the four restaurants inside The Post Oak
'Aina Poke' brings Hawaiian bowls and more to Richmond
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Bill Cosby guilty on all charges in sexual assault retrial
Timeline of events in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case
341 gang members arrested during "Operation Triple Beam"
1 dead after apparent murder-attempted suicide in SW Houston
Woman found dead in Clear Lake Park was stabbed to death
Houston Open still searching for new home for 2019
11 vehicles involved in parking garage fire at UH
Man arrested for baby's beating death in 2011
Show More
AT A GLANCE: A look at well known serial killers in the US since 1971
Teen accused of killing his parents prepping for May trial
New app turns your phone into a fortress against robocalls
Second formerly conjoined twin leaves Texas Children's Hospital
Woman allegedly tries to kill daughter in fight over chores
More News