Cooking With ABC13 - Summer Succotash

Summer Succotash from Katherine Whaley
Ingredients:
3 cups fresh or frozen GOYA lima beans (not dry beans)
2 T GOYA olive oil
2 T butter
1 bunch green onions (scallions), chopped
1 T GOYA minced garlic
4 cups GOYA fresh or Frozen yellow corn kernels
2 zucchini squash, diced
2 cups heavy whipping cream
1 T GOYA Sazonador total
11/2 chopped fresh Thyme
1 tsp GOYA salt
1 tsp GOYA black pepper
1 pint grape tomatoes, halved
1 lb thick-sliced peppered bacon, cooked and crumbled
Instructions
-In a medium saucepan, combine lima beans with enough water to cover. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, reduce heat, and simmer for 10-15 minutes or until beans are tender. Drain, and set aside.
-In a Dutch oven, heat olive oil and butter over medium heat until butter melts.
-Add green onions and garlic; cook for 3-4 minutes, stirring frequently. Add corn, zucchini, lima beans, cream, thyme, Sazonador total, salt, and pepper. Cook for 20 minutes, stirring occasionally.
-Add tomatoes, cook for 1-2 minutes, just until tomatoes are heated through, Top with crumbled bacon.
Click Here For Printable Recipe