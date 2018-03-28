Cooking With ABC13 - Skirt Steak with White Bean Fricassee

FOOD & DRINK

Skirt Steak with White Bean Fricassee from David Nuno
Ingredients:

1 Cut of Skirt Steak
GOYA Sazon packet
GOYA Adobo
2 TBS GOYA Extra Virgin Olive Oil
1 TSP GOYA Minced Garlic
1 Jar GOYA Chimichurri
GOYA Chorizo diced
White Onion Chopped
1 Can GOYA Cannellini drained & washed
1 cup Rainbow Chard
cup Chicken Stock
2 TBS butter

Instructions

- Season steak with Sazon. Rub in seasoning and add Adobo to taste.

- Heat 1 tablespoon of olive oil in pan. Cook steak in pan for 2-3 minutes on each side then remove and let rest.

- In the same pan add remaining olive oil, onions, garlic and chorizo. Stir for about 1 minute on medium heat. Add rainbow chard and chicken stock and let simmer for up to 10 minutes then finish with butter and stir.

- Cut steak into strips and serve on top of white bean mixture. Top steak with chimichurri sauce.

