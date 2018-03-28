Cooking With ABC13 - Shrimp, Chorizo and Chickpeas

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3049269" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Cooking With ABC13

2 tbsp. GOYA Extra Virgin Olive Oil1 pkg. (3.5 oz.) GOYA Chorizo, thinly sliced1 lb. peeled deveined shrimp, tails removed1 large onion, sliced1 red pepper, sliced1 tbsp. GOYA Minced Garlic1 tbsp. GOYA Sofrito2 tsp. GOYA Adobo All-Purpose Seasoning with Pepper1 can (15.5 oz.) GOYA Chick Peas, drained and rinsed1 cup GOYA Tomato Sauce1/2 cup reduced-sodium chicken broth2 green onions, thinly sliced- Heat oil in large skillet set over medium heat; cook chorizo for 3 to 4 minutes or until starting to brown. Add shrimp; cook for 1 minute. Transfer to plate.- In same skillet, cook onion, red pepper, garlic, sofrito and seasoning for about 3 minutes or until onion is slightly softened.- Stir in chick peas, tomato sauce and broth; bring to boil. Reduce heat to medium-low; cover and cook for about 10 minutes or until sauce thickens. Stir in chorizo mixture; cook for about 2 minutes or until shrimp is cooked through. Sprinkle with green onions.