FOOD & DRINK

Cooking With ABC13 - Shrimp, Chorizo and Chickpeas

Let's Get Cooking!

Shrimp, Chorizo and Chickpeas from David Nuno
EMBED More News Videos

Cooking With ABC13

Ingredients:
2 tbsp. GOYA Extra Virgin Olive Oil
1 pkg. (3.5 oz.) GOYA Chorizo, thinly sliced
1 lb. peeled deveined shrimp, tails removed
1 large onion, sliced
1 red pepper, sliced
1 tbsp. GOYA Minced Garlic
1 tbsp. GOYA Sofrito
2 tsp. GOYA Adobo All-Purpose Seasoning with Pepper
1 can (15.5 oz.) GOYA Chick Peas, drained and rinsed
1 cup GOYA Tomato Sauce
1/2 cup reduced-sodium chicken broth
2 green onions, thinly sliced

Instructions:
- Heat oil in large skillet set over medium heat; cook chorizo for 3 to 4 minutes or until starting to brown. Add shrimp; cook for 1 minute. Transfer to plate.

- In same skillet, cook onion, red pepper, garlic, sofrito and seasoning for about 3 minutes or until onion is slightly softened.

- Stir in chick peas, tomato sauce and broth; bring to boil. Reduce heat to medium-low; cover and cook for about 10 minutes or until sauce thickens. Stir in chorizo mixture; cook for about 2 minutes or until shrimp is cooked through. Sprinkle with green onions.
Click Here For Printable Recipe
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodcookingfoodgoya
FOOD & DRINK
SPONSORED: Cooking With ABC13
SPONSORED: Cooking With ABC13 - Quinoa, Black Bean Patties
SPONSORED: Cooking With ABC13 - Salmon Patties
SPONSORED: Cooking With ABC13 - Plantain Sundae
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Houston area under Tornado Watch until 9 p.m.
Houston area school activity delays and cancellations
2 HPD officers among those charged in gambling sting
Man accused of trying to pay for sex with 4-year-old
Mattress Mack donates even more money to Harvey victims
SURPRISE! Man gets unexpected visit from boy while using restroom
Texas girl missing since 2016 found safe in New Mexico
HPD: Suspect shot and killed breaking into truck in NE Houston
Show More
Houston's Cloud Column by the numbers
PARENTS BEWARE: Study finds rubber ducks breed bacteria
Whoa, mama! Car lands in pool after mom forgets to park it
Corey Feldman says he was stabbed while sitting in his car
Here's how to use the new Facebook privacy settings
More News
Photos
WATCH: Scenes from March for Our Lives events nationwide
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
Activist protest against Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the Oscars 2018 red carpet
More Photos