Cooking With ABC13 - Shrimp & Rice

Shrimp & Rice from David Nuno
Ingredients:
1.5 lbs Raw Shrimp (21-25's)
GOYA Paprika
GOYA Garlic
Parsley (Fresh)
Yellow Onion
GOYA Yellow Rice
Frozen Peas (One bag)
GOYA Adobo
One Fresh Lemon
Small vine-ripe Tomatoes (Still on vine)
Instructions
- Clean and score the baby tomatoes. Drizzle a little olive oil- add salt and pepper. Roast for 20-25 min at 425 degrees until they start to blister
- Prepare yellow rice according to the directions on the box. 2 cups of water to a boil. Add content of rice packet and 1tbs of olive oil. Stir. Boil one min- stir. Cover tightly reduce to simmer. Cook 20-25 min or until water is absorbed. Stir. Fluff with fork.
- Prepare shrimp. Clean and peel but leave tails on. Pat dry. Season with Adobo to taste. Sauté 1 tbs of garlic. Add teaspoon of Paprika. Add a pinch of Crushed Red Pepper flakes. Cook 2-3 minutes. Finish with Fresh lemon juice and parsley.
- Serve Tomatoes on the side.
