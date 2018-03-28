Cooking With ABC13 - Quinoa, Black Bean Patties

FOOD & DRINK

Quinoa, Black Bean & Sweet Potato Patties from Rebecca Spera
Ingredients:
1 can (15.5 oz.) GOYA Low Sodium Black Beans, drained and rinsed
2 cups sweet potatoes, peeled and grated
1 cup GOYA Organic Quinoa cooked
1 tbsp. GOYA Salsita Chipotle

1 tsp. GOYA Ground Cumin
1 tsp. GOYA Adobe Seasoning to taste
2 tsp. GOYA Minced Garlic
2 green onions, sliced
1/2 cup cilantro, chopped
2 large eggs

1 cup GOYA Bread Crumbs with Sazonador Total

Instructions:
- Peheat oven to 400 F. Mash half of beans in large bowl; mix in remaining beans, sweet potatoes, quinoa, Salsita, cumin, Adobo, garlic, green onions, cilantro, eggs and bread crumbs.

- Form mixture into patties about " thick and place on lightly oiled baking sheet.

- Bake until each patty is lightly golden brown on both sides, about 8-12 minutes per side. Serve over wilted greens.

