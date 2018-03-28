Cooking With ABC13 - Plantain Sundae

FOOD & DRINK

Sweet Plantain Sundae from Rebecca Spera
Ingredients:
3/4 cup GOYA Dulce de Leche
1/2 cup GOYA coconut milk
1 box frozen GOYA plantains, thawed
Ground cinnamon
Vanilla ice cream

Chopped walnuts

Instructions:
- To small saucepot over medium-high heat, add dulce de leche and coconut milk. Bring mixture to boil, stirring to incorporate coconut milk; keep warm.

- Heat greased grill, grill pan or medium skillet over medium-high heat. Sprinkle plantains with cinnamon. Cook, flipping once, until golden brown and heated through, 3-5 minutes. Slice plantains into "- thick rounds.

- Mix plantains into dulce de leche mixture until coated in sauce. Serve over ice cream. Sprinkle with walnuts, if desired.
