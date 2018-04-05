EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3305427" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Cooking With ABC13 - King Ranch Casserole

4-5 large chicken breasts, cooked, cut into 1-inch pieces1 pkg. (12) GOYA corn tortillas1 GOYA chicken bouillon dissolved in 2 cups of water1 medium onion, chopped1 medium green pepper, chopped2 Tbls. Margarine1/2 lb. shredded cheddar cheese1 1/2 t. GOYA chili powder1 tsp GOYA garlic powderGOYA saltGOYA pepper1 can cream of chicken soup1 can cream of mushroom soup1 lb. can stewed tomatoes4 oz. can GOYA diced green chilies-Soak tortillas in hot broth(Chicken Bouillon and water), covered, 15 minutes.-Sauté onion and peppers in butter.-All ingredients fit into a 13x9 inch pan. (After each ingredient is prepped layer in this order: Tortillas, Peppers & Onions, Chicken, Cheese, Spices, Mushroom & Chicken Soup, Chilies, Tomatoes)-Bake in oven at 375 degrees for 30 minute.