Cooking With ABC13 - Chipotle Potato Salad

Chipotle Potato Salad from Rebecca Spera
Ingredients:
3 lbs. red skin potatoes, cut into 1" cubes
1 cups GOYA Mayonnaise
2 tbsp. chopped chipotle GOYA Chipotle Peppers in Adobo Sauce
2 tbsp. GOYA Lemon Juice
1 medium red onion, thinly sliced
1 large tomato, seeded and chopped
1/4 cup fresh cilantro, chopped
1 tbsp. finely chopped chives
1 tsp. GOYA Minced Garlic
GOYA Adobo seasoning to taste
1/4 cup chopped cooked bacon(optional)
1/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese (optional)
Instructions:
- Fill large pot with water; bring to boil over high heat. Add potatoes; return water to boil, reduce heat to medium low and simmer until potatoes are fork- tender, about 15 minutes. Drain potatoes and set aside until cool enough to handle.
- Meanwhile, in large bowl, add remaining ingredients; mix until well combined. Add warm potatoes to bowl with mayonnaise mixture and mix well. Transfer Chipotle Potato Salad to serving bowl; top with bacon and cheese, if desired. Serve.
