Cooking With ABC13 - Chipotle Potato Salad

3 lbs. red skin potatoes, cut into 1" cubes1 cups GOYA Mayonnaise2 tbsp. chopped chipotle GOYA Chipotle Peppers in Adobo Sauce2 tbsp. GOYA Lemon Juice1 medium red onion, thinly sliced1 large tomato, seeded and chopped1/4 cup fresh cilantro, chopped1 tbsp. finely chopped chives1 tsp. GOYA Minced GarlicGOYA Adobo seasoning to taste1/4 cup chopped cooked bacon(optional)1/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese (optional)- Fill large pot with water; bring to boil over high heat. Add potatoes; return water to boil, reduce heat to medium low and simmer until potatoes are fork- tender, about 15 minutes. Drain potatoes and set aside until cool enough to handle.- Meanwhile, in large bowl, add remaining ingredients; mix until well combined. Add warm potatoes to bowl with mayonnaise mixture and mix well. Transfer Chipotle Potato Salad to serving bowl; top with bacon and cheese, if desired. Serve.