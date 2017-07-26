FOOD & DRINK

Coke Zero gets makeover as Coke Zero Sugar

EMBED </>More Videos

Coke Zero is no more -- meet Coke Zero Sugar. (Rodger Macuch/Courtesy of Coca-Cola via AP)

NEW YORK, New York --
Coke Zero is getting revamped as Coke Zero Sugar.

The new name is intended to make clearer that the drink has no calories, and a new recipe is intended to make the drink taste more like regular Coke. The company isn't specifying what it's changing aside from saying it tweaked the "blend of flavors." It says the drink will use the same artificial sweeteners.

Atlanta-based Coca-Cola Co. says the new cans and bottles, which will incorporate more red like regular Coke, will start hitting shelves in August.

The company notes that the newer version of the drink has already been launched in some other countries. That may allay concerns that the revamp won't go over well with fans, such as the infamous 1985 rollout of "New Coke," or PepsiCo's more recent recipe change for Diet Pepsi. PepsiCo had removed aspartame, which it said people didn't like. But then it brought back a version of Diet Pepsi with the artificial sweetener after sales fell.

The push behind Coke Zero comes as people continue moving away from Diet Coke in the United States. Coca-Cola in the past has blamed the declines on concerns over the aspartame used in the drink, though the ingredient is also used in Coke Zero, which has enjoyed growth globally.

James Quincey, CEO of Coca-Cola, says people haven't always understood that Diet Coke and Coke Zero have no sugar.

"It may surprise you to learn, but it's true," Quincey said.

SEE ALSO: Snacks we loved from the 90s/2000s
EMBED More News Videos

What was your favorite snack of the 90s/2000s?

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
foodsodacoca-colaNew York
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
NOSTALGIA! Snacks we loved from the 90s/2000s
FOOD & DRINK
Secret massive nachos discovered at Disney World
McDonald's debuts Signature Sriracha Burger
Create a Houston dog for James Coney Island
Win one-of-a-kind Whataburger shoes
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
MS-13 gang member wanted in 2 murders across area
Student claims viral video shows deputy harassing him
African dust moves out, afternoon storms roll in
Boil order issued in west La Marque
Twin toddlers drown after pulled from backyard pool
2 men charged with human smuggling in Katy
Trump to ban transgender individuals from armed forces
Teen charged after live streaming deadly crash
Show More
TSA announces new procedure for screening electronics
Health officials find probable Zika infection in Texas
Girl says mom told her she was "going to see Jesus"
Buy a Chipotle burrito, help puppies at Houston SPCA
Police: Man fatally stabbed for flashing middle finger
More News
Top Video
Twin toddlers drown after pulled from backyard pool
Ringtail cat hitches 200-mile ride with SPCA to Houston
'Time capsule' house takes you right back to the 1950s
4 Houstonians among Capitol Hill's most beautiful
More Video