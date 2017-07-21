COFFEE

Sorry, early risers: Coffee with Viagra-like substance recalled

Coffee with Viagra-like substance recalled (KTRK)

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas --
A Texas coffee company is recalling one of its roasts because it was making some men a bit too excited.

Bestherbs Coffee LLC issued the voluntary recall for its New of Kopi Jantan Tradisional Natural Herbs Coffee after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration found it contains desmethyl carbodenafil, which is similar to sildenafil in the erectile dysfunction drug Viagra.

Bestherbs, which is based in the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie, sold the coffee nationwide from July 2014 through June 2016 on various websites and in some retail stores. Albert Yee, who identified himself as the product importer, said he did not know how much of the product was recalled after distribution stopped more than a year ago.

Some customers were buying it to help in the bedroom, but FDA spokeswoman Lyndsay Meyer said it is not clear if the product works like Viagra.

No injuries have been reported, but the FDA says the undeclared ingredient could interact with prescription medicine and lower blood pressure to dangerous levels. The product also contains undeclared milk, which could cause a life-threatening reaction to consumers with milk allergies.

The FDA advised customers not to purchase the coffee last year because of the Viagra-like ingredient. The notification was intended to inform the public of foods with hidden drugs and chemicals that are often represented as a natural way to promote sexual enhancement, weight loss and body building, according to the FDA warning.

Bestherbs is notifying customers of the recall and offering a full refund for products returned by mail.
LINK: FDA recalls Bestherbs Coffee product

