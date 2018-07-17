ABC13 & YOU

Coffee with a cause: Non-profit coffee shop's life-changing mission

A Second Cup in the Heights is a non-profit coffee shop dedicated to helping survivors of human trafficking. (KTRK)

Laura Taglialavore
From the street, A 2nd Cup in the Heights looks like an ordinary coffee shop. But when you step inside, you might notice something a little different. Every cup of coffee sold at a 2nd Cup is helping to save lives.

A 2nd Cup was founded by Erica Raggett, a former middle school teacher who was stunned to learn that Houston is a major hub for human trafficking. She decided to raise money to help survivors in a very unique way - she opened a non-profit coffee shop. The proceeds made at a 2nd Cup go toward aftercare solutions for survivors of human trafficking. A 2nd Cup financially contributes to partner organizations such as Redeemed Ministries, The Landing, Love146 and Free the Captives. A 2nd Cup also has its own aftercare program called The Brazen Table, which trains survivors to succeed in the hospitality industry.

