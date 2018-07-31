FOOD & DRINK

Chipotle gives away free guacamole on National Avocado Day

It's National Avocado Day, and if you need a way to celebrate you might want to consider Chipotle.

The restaurant chain is offering free guacamole on an entree, or a free side of guac, with any online and mobile app orders on Tuesday.



Just be sure to you use the seven-digit offer code, "AVOCADO."

There is a limit of one free item per customer while supplies last.

And if you just can't get enough of the green stuff, circle September 16 on your calendar, which is National Guacamole Day.

No announcements just yet, but it's a good bet somebody will be offering great guac bargains on that day as well.
