FOOD & DRINK

Chinatown's 'Crawfish & Beignets' transforms into 'Nick's Crawfish'

EMBED </>More Videos

Chinatown's 'Crawfish & Beignets' transforms into 'Nick's Crawfish'

By Hoodline
HOUSTON, Texas --
Hungry? A new neighborhood Cajun/Creole spot has you covered. Called Nick's Crawfish, the fresh arrival is located at 11201 Bellaire Blvd. in Chinatown.

The eatery has been in business since 2016 in the Hong Kong City Mall under the name Crawfish & Beignets, but has since rebranded as Nick's Crawfish. The new iteration features a revamped menu and the addition of "the biggest crawfish we can get our hands on," owner Nick N. writes on the business' Yelp page.

On the menu, expect to see a variety of Louisiana-style boiled crawfish, shrimp, blue crab and seasonal seafood.

If you're in the mood for something a little different, look for fried calamari, Boudin balls, jambalaya and crawfish udon noodles in a Cajun broth. (You can check out the full menu here.)

Nick's Crawfish has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp.

Sonny D., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 10th, said, "This place is in the food court of Hong Kong City Mall. The flavor is amazing! The crawfish is big and juicy. Customer service is great. They have live crawfish almost all year round."

Yelper Quynh N. added, "I also tried the oysters, and they are so fresh. Highly recommended. Definitely will be on the list when I crave crawfish."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Nick's Crawfish is open daily from 11am-9pm.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodHoodlineseafoodHouston
FOOD & DRINK
Hit the kolache trail for the best kolaches in Texas
Calif. native chosen to make Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's wedding cake
Chick-fil-A fans are learning about secret menu
Target continues unicorn trend with new ice cream flavor
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Police: METRO bus driver stabbed in neck by passenger
2 in custody after leading Houston police on chase into Pasadena
Sources: Bomber used alias to ship packages with bombs via FedEx
What we know about Austin serial bombing suspect
Dashcam shows deadly crash involving Uber self-driving vehicle
Witness backs allegations against Katy ISD superintendent
A look back at Unabomber, other serial bombers
Clues that led police to the Austin serial bombing suspect
Show More
Ex-girlfriend at center of murder-for-hire plot: "I was terrified"
Police arrest mom after Facebook video shows baby smoking
Student accused of bringing gun to Langham Creek HS
Bodycam video shows police officers saving choking baby
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg admits mistakes, outlines steps
More News
Top Video
Dashcam shows deadly crash involving Uber self-driving vehicle
Police arrest mom after Facebook video shows baby smoking
Bodycam video shows police officers saving choking baby
Student accused of bringing gun to Langham Creek HS
More Video