FOOD & DRINK

Chick-Fil-A offers new family style meal

EMBED </>More Videos

Chick-Fil-A offers new family style meal (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
One of the most popular restaurant chains is expanding its menu.

Chick-fil-A is testing family style meals in San Antonio, Phoenix, and Greensboro, N.C.

The meals include an entrée, two sides and eight mini rolls, which the company says will feed four people. Sides will include bacon baked beans, mac and cheese, and a side salad.

READ MORE: Chick-fil-A announces new side items at Houston locations
EMBED More News Videos

Chick-fil-A announces new side items at Houston locations.



The meals cost $29.99.

Officials with the Atlanta-based chain say they've had a growing demand for takeout meals, which led to this trial run.

If feedback is positive, there's a chance these meals will eventually be available nationwide.

Chick-fil-A sales nearly reached $8 billion in 2016. It was named the country's Top Chicken Restaurant Brand by the Harris Poll in 2015.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
foodfast food restaurantHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
Pizza Hut hiring 14,000 new drivers
Subway releases new restaurant design
Walmart is selling fruit punch pickles
IHOP offering 59 cent pancakes Tuesday
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Charges dropped against man accused of killing Josue Flores
Astros' Correa to miss 6-8 weeks due to thumb injury
More storms possible this afternoon
EXCLUSIVE: Teens arrested in attempted Applebee's robbery
Company offering women day off for menstrual cycle
Concerns about parasite outbreak making Texans sick
Andre Johnson to be Texans' first 'Ring of Honor' inductee
RodeoHouston unveils plans for star-shaped stage
Show More
Reward offered in two heists at Westheimer firearms store
After decades of trying, 59-year-old woman gives birth
Dog thrown from car during road rage incident
Sources: DiNardo claimed 2 killings in Philadelphia
Search for burglars called off after chase in N. Harris Co.
More News
Top Video
Subway releases new restaurant design
Pizza Hut hiring 14,000 new drivers
'Donut boy' wants to thank every cop in the U.S.
Company offering women day off for menstrual cycle
More Video