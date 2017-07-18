Chick-Fil-A offers new family style meal

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2227502" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chick-fil-A announces new side items at Houston locations.

One of the most popular restaurant chains is expanding its menu.Chick-fil-A is testing family style meals in San Antonio, Phoenix, and Greensboro, N.C.The meals include an entrée, two sides and eight mini rolls, which the company says will feed four people. Sides will include bacon baked beans, mac and cheese, and a side salad.The meals cost $29.99.Officials with the Atlanta-based chain say they've had a growing demand for takeout meals, which led to this trial run.If feedback is positive, there's a chance these meals will eventually be available nationwide.Chick-fil-A sales nearly reached $8 billion in 2016. It was named the country's Top Chicken Restaurant Brand by the Harris Poll in 2015.