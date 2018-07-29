RESTAURANT

Chef's new restaurant offers 'pay what you can' experience

EMBED </>More Videos

Chef's new restaurant offers 'pay what you can' experience (KTRK)

MADISON, Wisconsin (KTRK) --
A chef in Madison, Wisconsin is serving customers a new type of experience when they dine-in at one of his restaurants.

Dave Heide's third and newest restaurant will be a "pay what you can" experience.

He says he wants to give customers quality meals, regardless of what they can afford.

"Hey, you've got all these people who are looking for something like they can really feel like they fit in at, and you've got this huge shortage in the restaurant industry. What if we could pair those two up?" Heide said.

He takes unused or wasted food from grocery stores each day and turns them into delicious meals.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodrestaurantrestaurantsbusinessnew businesscooking chefu.s. & worldWisconsin
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
RESTAURANT
Olive Garden teased a makeup palette
Houston Texans adds 2 iconic restaurants to 2018 roster
9 Katy-area spots participating in Houston Restaurant Weeks
Customer finds worm crawling out of fish at restaurant
Houston brunch staple Snooze expanding to Galleria-area
More restaurant
FOOD & DRINK
Teen turns sweet baking skills into business
Domino's rolls out new 'pizza theater' in Spring
Check out these 3 new Sharpstown eateries
This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and eat BBQ
Houston Texans adds 2 iconic restaurants to 2018 roster
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
Show More
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
More News