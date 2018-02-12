Check Out These 4 New Lazy Brook/Timbergrove Businesses

Ilovekickboxing
1918 W. 18th St.
Photo: A.C. K./Yelp
International franchise iLoveKickboxing recently moved into the neighborhood, joining two other locations in Houston.
"You strap on real gloves and learn pro moves that make you feel like a rockstar --and get lean and toned like a fighter (without ever having to fight!)," the business writes on its website.
During the one-hour classes, students go through drills, bag work and partner work before cooling down.
iLoveKickboxing currently holds five stars out of three reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Ariel C., who reviewed iLoveKickboxing on January 21st, wrote: "This is such an amazing place to work out. The classes are tough, but you will feel yourself getting stronger after just a few classes. The staff is welcoming to everyone that walks in."
Kiley M. said: "I love this place! The energy is amazing, and they know how to make working out fun! The instructors are super knowledgeable. The studio is brand new and beautiful. Get ready to have fun."
The Empanada Company
2925 West T.C. Jester Blvd.
Photo: Belly G./Yelp
The Empanada Company specializes in savory and sweet empanadas, desserts, kolaches and more.
For empanadas look for the deshebrada, with shredded beef and cheese; the tinga, with marinated chicken and chipotle sauce; and the beef mill hojas, with diced beef and tomatoes.
There are also breakfast empanadas and dessert empanadas.
The Empanada Company currently holds 4.5 stars out of 27 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Christine L., who reviewed The Empanada Company on February 1st, wrote: "This is my new favorite breakfast joint. It's close to work, so easy to grab on the way in! They serve breakfast empanadas, fruit (with or without cream cheese), sweet (Nutella, and etc) and savory!"
Carol C. noted: "Our new fav Sat late breakfast spot! The first time we came we got the beef pastry, chicken pastry (just came out of the oven), and picadillo empanada and veggie empanada. The savory empanadas are all kept in a heated cabinet so they come out warm."
The Empanada Company is open weekdays from 6am-3pm, and Saturday from 7am-3pm. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Cactus Cove
3333 W. 11th St.
Photo: Sophia L./Yelp
Sports bar Cactus Cove is the latest project from the Creek Group (Onion Creek, Cedar Creek, etc.)
The spot specializes in American pub fare, including burgers, sandwiches and tacos. Look for the Cactus Reuben sandwich with cochinita pibil, baby swiss, sauerkraut and Russian dressing on marble rye bread; the Dry Creek burger with white cheddar, crispy onions rings and white barbecue sauce; and redfish tacos with cabbage, cilantro slaw and creamy serrano. (You can check out the full menu here.)
There's also an extensive beer list, as well as a selection of wine and cocktails.
Cactus Cove's current rating of 3.5 stars out of 25 reviews on Yelp indicates the newcomer is finding its way, but it's still early days.
Yelper Leslie T., who reviewed Cactus Cove on December 14th, wrote: "Part of the Creek crew! Order the chicken wings any kind, but the best are Asian sweet and spicy. Or, their tacos are awesome! Their daily special is always a steal."
Paul D. noted: "This is another of the Creek restaurants, and I find the food quality, service, and booze selection on another level than the rest. I have been several times since they opened, and and am pretty impressed."
Kosmios
5151 Mitchelldale St.
Photo: Kosmios/Yelp
Kosmios is a new boutique in the neighborhood. It offers clothing, shoes and accessories.
At the shop, look for trendy dresses, tops and jumpers--including a small plus size selection. There are also accessories like costume jewelry, handbags and passport covers. (Take a look at the full selection on offer here.)
Yelp users are excited about Kosmios, which currently holds five stars out of two reviews on the site.
Yelper Amanda P., who reviewed Kosmios on January 7th, wrote: "My all-time favorite boutique! Always a variety of clothes and they even have someone there to help to get the look you're going for! They are super friendly and it's just an all-around good atmosphere."
Alicia G. noted: "My one-stop shopping spot. Great clothes, Very stylish and different! Clothing for any function."
Kosmios is open Tuesday from 10am-6pm, Wednesday and Thursday from 10am-7pm and Friday, and Saturday from 10am-9pm. (It's closed on Sunday and Monday.)