Check out these 3 new businesses around the Heights

Tea + Victory
2030 E. T.C. Jester Blvd.
Photo: Rob S./Yelp
Tea + Victory is a British cafe that pairs board games with nostalgic fare.
The Houston Chronicle reports that the new spot -- run by Jason Bush, Vanessa Briceno and Meghan Rega -- is stocked with more than 500 board games. Tea + Victory staff help customers select the game that's right for them, and it costs $5 to play all day.
On the cafe side of the house, Tea + Victory serves up loose-leaf teas and Boomtown coffee, plus local craft beers and wines.
The kitchen offers a wide range of snacks and meals. Some cater to British palates -- like the selection of tea sandwiches and the cottage pie -- while others are nostalgic, like a bowl of gummy bears and worms, and fresh takes on Lunchables and fried bologna sandwiches.
Tea + Victory currently holds 4.5 stars out of 20 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Hayley H., who reviewed Tea + Victory on April 4, wrote, "Whether you're into in-depth and large-scale board games, Cards Against Humanity, or simple Connect Four -- this place has got it all."
And Yelper Christina N. noted, "Not the usual boring sit-down bar! The social concept is emphasized through offering tons of board games to play with friends. Easy icebreaker for a date, or good bonding time with friends and family!"
Tea + Victory is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-midnight on Friday, 9 a.m.-midnight on Saturday, and 9 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
Postino Heights
642 Yale St., Suite A
Photo: Postino Heights/Yelp
Postino Heights is an all-day wine bar with fresh Italian bites and a spacious outdoor patio in Heights Mercantile.
Hailing from Arizona, this is the chain's first, eagerly awaited, Texas location, notes Houstonia Magazine.
The menu features varietals from the world's top wine producing regions, including California, France, Spain, Italy and Chile, as well as pints and pitchers of craft and domestic beers and ciders.
The weekday menu offers a range of shareable appetizers and bruschetta platters, along with panini, soups and salads. Brunch specials -- like walnut toast with triple creme brie and housemade berry preserves, and a farm scramble of eggs, gruyere and white cheddar served on a mixed green salad -- are served from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
Postino Heights currently holds four stars out of 45 reviews on Yelp, indicating a positive start.
Yelper Rachel J. said, "Wine selection is good, and wine is $5 a glass until 5 p.m. Their bruschetta board is awesome, and you can choose 4 different kinds. They also have some other great food menu options."
And Elva D. noted, "The ambiance is excellent. It's a perfect place to chill and to do people watching."
Postino Heights is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-midnight on Friday, 9 a.m.-midnight on Saturday, and 9 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.
Favor The Kind
642 Yale St., Suite C.
Photo: Favor The Kind/Yelp
Also new this spring to Heights Mercantile: Favor The Kind, a spot to score women's clothing, home decor and accessories.
This is the fourth location for the Dallas-born boutique, launched in 2007 as The Gypsy Wagon by Carley Seale. Seale and her team curate a luxurious selection of sustainably produced apparel, gifts and home goods from local makers and popular labels they admire.
With a five-star rating so far on Yelp, Favor The Kind has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Cynthia C., the first to review Favor The Kind on May 5, wrote, "It has the vibe (and prices) of Anthropologie but with a younger, hippie-er feel. Lots of cute home decor items, fun gift items and clothes galore!"
Favor The Kind is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Monday-Wednesday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Thursday-Saturday, and noon-5 p.m. on Sunday.