BUZZWORTHY

Check out the restaurants and menus of Houston Restaurant Weeks 2017

EMBED </>More Videos

These five tantalizing restaurants are featured in this year's Houston Restaurant Weeks. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
This year's highly anticipated Houston Restaurant Weeks is underway, with more than 250 restaurants participating in this year's run.

Organized by TV and radio host Cleverley Stone, the month-long dining event, which runs starts today and runs until Labor Day (Sept. 4), features the restaurants that run special two and three-course menus at set price points of $20 (lunch), $22 (brunch), and either $35 or $45 (dinner). Each meal contributes a set donation of between $3 and $7 to the Houston Food Bank.

Click here to see a full list of the participating restaurants.

All those meals add up. Last year's event raised just over $2 million to feed hungry people in the Houston area, and the event has raised over $9.6 million since 2003. The event is a win for restaurants that have turned one of year's slowest months into one of their busiest, a win for diners who get to try some of the city's most popular establishments at a discount, and a win for the Food Bank.

Click here to read more on CultureMap.

RELATED STORIES: Houston Restaurant Weeks

Italian seafood and family combine at Arcodoro
EMBED More News Videos

Arcodoro is one of the restaurants participating in Houston Restaurant Weeks.

Go further south than you have ever been at Churrascos
EMBED More News Videos

Churrascos is part of Houston Restaurant Weeks

2016 Houston Restaurant Weeks rakes in $2M for hungry Houstonians
EMBED More News Videos

In 2016, Houston Restaurant Weeks raised a record-breaking $2.01 million for the Houston Food Bank.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
foodhouston restaurant weekseventscharitygood newsbuzzworthyHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
BUZZWORTHY
Disney hiring reps to work from home in Texas
NASA will pay you six figures to keep planets pure
Cute calf born in Texas looks like KISS rocker Gene Simmons
Your old Pyrex could be worth thousands of dollars
More buzzworthy
FOOD & DRINK
Hit the kolache trail for the best kolaches in Texas
New sweet spot opening in Pearland and Friendswood
7 backyard Texas plants you can actually eat
River Oaks restaurant has over 250 bottles of bubbly
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Man charged in deadly shooting after fight at Crosby Park
Police: Group of men rob two Verizon stores in Conroe
Chance of rain going up for Houston
Local workers stuck on fishing vessel in Alaska
Lawsuit: Underage sexual activity occurred at local KFC
Woman: Man attempted to force her into car in Alvin
Woman dies after crash with 18-wheeler in Humble
Jury: Drunk woman guilty in crash that killed officer
Show More
Report: Beyonce interested in buying stake in the Rockets
NASA will pay you six figures to keep planets pure
MCSO warns against teens jumping into Lake Woodlands
'He ought to be here': Texans owner on Duane Brown
Highway 90A/FM 1640 crossover opening in Rosenberg
More News
Top Video
Man charged in deadly shooting after fight at Crosby Park
Local workers stuck on fishing vessel in Alaska
Woman: Man attempted to force her into car in Alvin
'He ought to be here': Texans owner on Duane Brown
More Video