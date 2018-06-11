Check out Houston's 3 best Spanish spots

Combining Yelp rating data and our own secret sauce, we've found the places you ought to check out the next time you're in the mood for Spanish fare.
1. BCN Taste & Tradition
Photo: Jimena R./Yelp
Topping the list is BCN Taste & Tradition. Located at 4210 Roseland St. in Montrose, the restaurant is the highest-rated Spanish spot in Houston, boasting 4.5 stars out of 217 reviews on Yelp.
Serving upscale Spanish cuisine (with a focus on the food of Barcelona and the Catalan region), BCN's popular menu items include cherry-glazed whole squab with porcini and potato cannelloni and yucca chips; Spanish cod with sauteed chickpeas, artichoke ganache and wilted spinach; and suckling pig with roasted fideua noodles, black trumpet mushrooms, aioli and truffle oil. (See the full dinner menu here.)
Yelper James S., who reviewed BCN on April 28, said, "I will be back to BCN. I have to come back. I don't care that I spent rent in this place. The service and food were worth it."
2. Ibiza Food & Wine Bar
Photo: Ibiza Food & Wine Bar/Yelp
Next up is Midtown's Ibiza Food & Wine Bar, situated at 2450 Louisiana St. With four stars out of 410 reviews on Yelp, the Basque and New American eatery has proven to be a local favorite.
Another upscale Spanish restaurant, Ibiza serves up dishes like a bone-in pork chop with sweet shallot confit and baby new potatoes; chili pepper-crusted redfish with bacon butter, broccolini and candied yams; and piquillo peppers stuffed with slow-smoked pork roast. (See the full dinner menu here.)
Yelper Kimberly M. visited Ibiza Food & Wine Bar on May 6, saying, "The food was out of this world amazing. They focused on every aspect of our dining experience and I can't wait to go back."
3. Arturo Boada Cuisine
Photo: Arturo BOada Cuisine/Yelp
Greater Uptown's Arturo Boada Cuisine, located at 6510 Del Monte Dr., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Spanish and Italian seafood spot 4.5 stars out of 82 reviews.
Chef Arturo Boada serves up both Spanish and Italian flavors, but the Spanish menu items include tapas like ceviche (snapper and shrimp in a fresh lime juice with serrano peppers) or papas bravas (spicy red potatoes with sliced chorizo). The restaurant specializes in seafood, with dishes like grilled salmon topped with Thai mango pico de gallo. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Yelper Karen Y. shared her experience there on February 15, "Have I ever been to a place that does seafood as well as Arturo Boada? I don't think so. I am not even a huge fan of seafood, but every dish we ordered surprised me with how well it was made."