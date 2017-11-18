COOL SPACES

It's a celebration at a'Bouzy!

EMBED </>More Videos

It's all about the champagne at a'Bouzy (KTRK)

HOUSTON --
When you think of champagne, most think of a celebration. The folks at a'Bouzy are always celebrating great food and champagne of course. The Champagne-fueled concept takes champagne to another level and pairs it to some of the best food in Houston. Imagine seasonal seafood, fresh salads, prime meats and a large raw bar to pick from. It's all on the restaurant's recently released new fall menu.

The name a'Bouzy comes from the charming French village Bouzy located in the heart of the Champagne region, which is known for producing Grand Cru champagne from the world's most prized grapes.

The restaurant also offers up a wine list that features over a thousand different labels from around the world. The best part is the price. Bottles start from $12 all the way to $3,000. So if you are looking to dine on a budget or go for the best bottle you can find, a'Bouzy is a restaurant you will want to check out.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
foodcool spacesrestaurantseafoodwineWine barsHoustonHouston-Inner-LoopMidtownRiver Oaks
Load Comments
COOL SPACES
MidiCi's latest location combines food and friendship
Hidden gem hits market near Memorial Park
Texas-sized man cave honors Americana, cars of yesteryear
Watch concerts like a VIP at Woodforest Bank Club
More cool spaces
FOOD & DRINK
Hidden jewel has ultimate selection of Mexican food
MidiCi's latest location combines food and friendship
Great Thanksgiving debate questions
Papa John's celebrating MVP Altuve with half-off pizza
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
4 joyriding juveniles injured after crashing into tree
Chilly weather is on its way to Houston
Documents reveal new info about anti-Trump driver
10 holiday season date ideas for Houstonians
What you need to know about WWE weekend in Houston
Here's how you can meet 'The Sandlot' actors
Simone Biles blasts Gabby Douglas over tweet
Neighbors host 2nd Halloween for child with leukemia
Show More
Woman's confidence with facial deformity restored
Playoff edition: ABC13's High School Game of the Week
Video appears to show dog being kicked and punched
HPD reveals officer arrested in prostitution sting
Motorcyclist dead after crashing into Alief ISD bus
More News
Top Video
What you need to know about WWE weekend in Houston
Here's how you can meet 'The Sandlot' actors
Happy Birthday, Mickey Mouse!
4 joyriding juveniles injured after crashing into tree
More Video