When you think of champagne, most think of a celebration. The folks at a'Bouzy are always celebrating great food and champagne of course. The Champagne-fueled concept takes champagne to another level and pairs it to some of the best food in Houston. Imagine seasonal seafood, fresh salads, prime meats and a large raw bar to pick from. It's all on the restaurant's recently released new fall menu.The name a'Bouzy comes from the charming French village Bouzy located in the heart of the Champagne region, which is known for producing Grand Cru champagne from the world's most prized grapes.The restaurant also offers up a wine list that features over a thousand different labels from around the world. The best part is the price. Bottles start from $12 all the way to $3,000. So if you are looking to dine on a budget or go for the best bottle you can find, a'Bouzy is a restaurant you will want to check out.