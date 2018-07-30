FOOD & DRINK

Celebrate National Cheesecake Day with a delicious discount at Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory is celebrating with a declious discount! (KTRK)

It's the perfect cheat day for your diet because it's National Cheesecake Day!

If you want to celebrate with a yummy slice, then find your nearest Cheesecake Factory. The restaurant is offering half-price cheesecake.

Customers must dine in to get any slice at half price, and the offer is only valid on July 30.

One slice per guest.

