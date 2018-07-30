Our #NationalCheesecakeDay celebration with Any Slice, Half Price* for dine-in guests starts tomorrow!



*Offer valid July 30th, 2018. For dine-in only. Only one slice per guest. Must be present. Offer valid in US and Puerto Rico Restaurants. pic.twitter.com/TtHI0dLQYt — Cheesecake Factory (@Cheesecake) July 29, 2018

It's the perfect cheat day for your diet because it's National Cheesecake Day!If you want to celebrate with a yummy slice, then find your nearest Cheesecake Factory. The restaurant is offering half-price cheesecake.Customers must dine in to get any slice at half price, and the offer is only valid on July 30.One slice per guest.