DONUTS

Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen

EMBED </>More Videos

Customers can buy one dozen classic original glazed doughnuts for only $1 with the purchase of any dozen doughnuts on Friday, July 27.

Lenaé Frazier
A dozen doughnuts for a dollar? Yes, please!

To celebrate 81 years, Krispy Kreme is giving doughnut fans two ways to join the celebration. Customers can buy one dozen classic original glazed doughnuts for only $1 with the purchase of any dozen doughnuts on Friday, July 27.

Sweets lovers can also pick up the new glazed confetti doughnut, available for one week only, Friday, July 27 through Thursday, Aug. 2, while supplies last.

The special release glazed confetti doughnut features a vanilla birthday cake-inspired dough with confetti sprinkles throughout, glazed in classic original glaze, and lightly topped with colorful sprinkles.

A list of participating locations can be found on the company's website.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodu.s. & worlddonutsstretch your dollarsave money
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DONUTS
Kylie Jenner enjoys Shipley Do-Nuts while in Houston
Krispy Kreme to buy Insomnia Cookies
Houston-area donut shop offers "Pay Your Age Day" today
Dunkin' Donuts to release coffee beer
More donuts
FOOD & DRINK
Teen turns sweet baking skills into business
Domino's rolls out new 'pizza theater' in Spring
Check out these 3 new Sharpstown eateries
This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and eat BBQ
Houston Texans adds 2 iconic restaurants to 2018 roster
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
Show More
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
More News